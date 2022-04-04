Williamsport, Pa — A landlord who rented an apartment that contained excessive levels of lead was sentenced to a year's probation for failing to give the tenants information about lead hazards.

Dennis Morgan, 75, of Northumberland County, was sentenced to one year of probation by Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle for a violation of the Toxic Substances Control Act.

A boy living in the home was found to have elevated levels of lead in his body.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Morgan failed to provide a lead hazard pamphlet as required by the Code of Federal Regulations in violation of the Toxic Substances Control Act to lessees of a property that he owned in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

The tenants resided there from August 2018 to October 2019, court records show. The residence was found to contain excessive lead hazards and a child living in the home during that time was found to have elevated levels of lead in his body.

Federal law requires landlords to notify tenants living in buildings constructed before 1978 how to identify and control lead-based paint hazards.

At the sentencing hearing, Dr. Kristen Keteles, a toxicologist employed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), testified to why children are vulnerable to lead poisoning and the dangers that elevated lead levels pose to their healthy development.

“The defendant’s lack of responsibility to properly inform his tenants of the hazards of lead resulted in a child with elevated blood lead levels,” said Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Lynn of EPA’s criminal enforcement program in Pennsylvania. “Elevated blood levels can cause developmental problems in children. EPA is committed to protecting the health of our communities and our children, and to holding responsible parties accountable.”

The investigation was conducted by agents of the Environmental Protection Agency. Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin and EPA Special Assistant United States Attorney Patricia C. Miller prosecuted the case.



