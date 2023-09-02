As cool weather fans rejoice with their flannel shirts and pumpkin spice lattes heading into the Labor Day weekend, the atmosphere is cooking up some late-summer heat for the first full week of September, and some locations could soon rival their highest temperatures of the year, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Cool for now, but not for long

Thanks to a push of Canadian air, temperatures will continue to trend several to 10 degrees Fahrenheit below the historical average to end the week in much of the Northeast. Temperatures dipped into the upper 30s in the Adirondack Mountains of northern New York state and into the 40s to lower 50s over the rest of the northern and central Appalachians on Thursday and Friday morning.

Similar conditions are in store for Saturday morning. For those spending time outdoors in the cool conditions during the evening and early morning hours, long sleeves and a jacket may come in handy.

Along the Interstate 95 corridor, the cool conditions and lower humidity into Saturday will allow a reduction in energy demands as air conditioners may not be needed and residents may be able to let fresh air into their homes.

Heat wave looms

People enjoying the cool end to the week will soon be disappointed. Despite Sept. 1 marking the start of meteorological fall, it may be a little too early to put away the shorts and close up the pool for the season. Heat is forecast to build over the Plains late this week and expand eastward this weekend to next week. The heat over the parts of the Central states may bring challenging conditions for high school and college football games played during the afternoon hours.

In the Northeast, temperatures will trend upward substantially this late weekend to next week and energy demands will surge, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.

"Late-summer warmth with highs in the 80s will transition to highs in the 90s in many areas," Dombek said, adding, "It is possible that New York City and other locations that have not yet had a heat wave, finally check that off the list next week."

In much of the Northeast, a heat wave is defined as three days in a row with high temperatures of 90 or greater.

Big cities didn't hit 90 in August -- but may next week

In New York's Central Park, where official highs for Manhattan are maintained, the temperature will flirt with the 90-degree mark from Monday to Wednesday. Central Park did not hit 90 at all in August. The last time the temperature in Central Park failed to reach 90 degrees in August was in 1986.

The most recent time temperatures reached 90 in the Big Apple was on July 27 and 28 with highs of 92. Another two-day stint of 90-degree temperatures occurred on July 5 and 6. The historical average high for New York City in early September is near the 80-degree mark.

It is possible that some locations match or top their highest temperatures of the summer during the early to middle part of next week. In New York City, that mark is 93 set on July 5.

Similar to New York City, the Pittsburgh metro area has not had an official heat wave yet this year. The highest temperature in August was 89 in the Steel City. Temperatures have only reached or exceeded 90 on two occasions this summer, once on June 3 and again on July 28. Temperatures will peak within a couple of degrees of 90 in Pittsburgh each afternoon from Sunday through Wednesday.

