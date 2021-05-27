AccuWeather forecasters say this week's weather in the Northeast will resemble a roller coaster ride, and it will offer a little bit for everyone -- for those who like the heat and those who prefer cooler conditions. However, a change in the pattern in time for the holiday weekend could come at the expense of cloudy, cool and rainy weather.

After the weekend ushered in hot weather more reminiscent of July than late May, temperatures were slashed across the Northeast Monday. Another surge in heat and more 90-degree weather is in store by the middle of the week -- and this time, another factor will come into play and make it feel even hotter. However, rather than the heat locking in for the long haul, yet another cooldown is anticipated, and as cool air clashes with the sultry air in place, stormy conditions will unfold.

Even ahead of the unofficial start to summer, this past weekend brought some of the first scorching weather of the season, with some areas feeling the first 90-degree heat in months. Sunday's highs soared within a few degrees of 90 from Boston to New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

On Sunday, Washington, D.C., hit 94 for the first time since July 30, 2020. Boston hit 90 for the first time since Aug. 12, 2020, when the temperature went on to reach 93.

Temperatures plummeted by as much as 30 degrees Monday. Temperatures rose only a few degrees from their morning lows in the 50s and 60s over much of the Northeast during Monday afternoon.

The outbreak of cool air that arrived Sunday night and Monday will be a brief one, AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.

Following another day with below-average temperatures on Tuesday, "temperatures are expected to trend upward by an average of 10-20 degrees on Wednesday," Benz stated.

Highs are projected to be well into the 80s to the middle 90s on Wednesday from the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic and parts of New England.

"One noticeable difference, in addition to the heat, will be significantly higher humidity levels on Wednesday, compared to this past weekend," Benz said.

The combination of heat, humidity and intense late-May sunshine will push AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures to 5 to 15 degrees above the actual temperature for several hours during the midday and afternoon hours. With RealFeel® Temperatures near and above 100 degrees in many locations for a time Wednesday, AccuWeather forecasters are urging people to limit physical exertion and drink plenty of water if they are spending time outdoors.

But, just as the early week coolness will be brief, so will the midweek heat and much to the dismay of millions of summer weather enthusiasts. A cold front is forecast to roll southeastward from central Canada and the Upper Midwest Wednesday, and it will act to trim back temperatures again.

"As this front slices into the building heat and humidity in the Northeast, there is the likelihood of thunderstorms and the potential for gusty winds and isolated severe weather," Benz said.

The overall coverage of thunderstorms and downpours may not be widespread, or long-lasting, but storms could be more robust and more liberally scattered across the region when compared to storms that popped up this past Sunday as cool air rolled in.

Some of the storms will carry the risk of isolated tornadoes, as well as hail, high winds and frequent lightning strikes from eastern Ohio and northern West Virginia to Delaware, New Jersey and much of New England during Wednesday afternoon and early Wednesday evening.

The air will trend cooler and less humid in the wake of the front from Wednesday, but how much so will depend on the amount of sunshine, elevation and how an approaching storm will behave.

For example, plenty of sunshine around New York City Thursday will allow temperatures to bounce back into the 80s with lowering humidity. In contrast, the weather Friday is forecast to be much cooler, thanks to plenty of clouds and the chance of rain.

Less than 100 miles farther to the northwest Thursday, over the central Appalachians, temperatures are forecast to peak in the 60s to near 70, despite some sunshine.

The temperature roller coaster will persist into the holiday weekend, along with more chances for precipitation.

Trouble is brewing for the Memorial Day weekend, especially in areas from the central Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts. Due to a slow-moving storm and a reinforcing wedge of chilly air, rapid clearing may be a difficult task.

Much of the region could stand a thorough soaking with topsoil conditions trending very dry in the past couple of weeks, according to the National Weather Service. Some locations have not received measurable rain since May 10 and with daily evaporation rates rather high this time of the year, topsoil moisture is greatly lacking in many areas.

Regardless of the amount of sunshine and rain versus dry weather, conditions over the weekend do not appear to feature summerlike heat and humidity, which can sometimes occur in the region for the first unofficial summer holiday of the season.

The weather this weekend may be far from a total washout even in the rainiest spots, but it may not be what people were hoping for, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.

"For people heading to the beaches or lakes for the holiday weekend in the Northeast, the weather could be a bit of a letdown," DeVore stated.

And, while some rain is needed, there are better choices for getting it than over the Memorial Day weekend as travel and outdoor activities ramp up and COVID-19 restrictions continue to be eased. Millions of Americans have been waiting for a long time to have fun and socialize while practicing recommended safeguards from the CDC and adhering to mandates at the local and state levels.

For those with outdoor plans, AccuWeather MinuteCast™, a forecast offering that highlights the exact start and end times as well as the intensity of precipitation for precise locations over the next four hours, can help people to be better prepared for whatever Mother Nature has in store. The feature is available in the free AccuWeather app and on AccuWeather.com.