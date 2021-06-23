Harrisburg, Pa. - Over $27.8 million will be distributed to county and local governments this year from the Marcellus Shale Impact Fees.

Over $146 million was distributed statewide in the most recent round of funding, which is based on natural gas production in 2020.

The impact fee has generated over $2 billion in tax revenue for county and local governments. Since 2011, local counties have received a total of $155 million while local municipal governments have received a total of $252.2 million.

“The Impact Fee not only funds critical projects here locally but also a wide variety of important environmental projects in communities throughout the state,” said State Sen. Gene Yaw, who serves as Chair of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee.

“The natural gas industry has been a great partner in creating new jobs and opportunities in our communities, and this week’s announcement is another reminder of the importance of this industry in Pennsylvania," Yaw added.

Northcentral Pennsylvania county government fee allocations are:

Bradford: $3,396,291.30

Lycoming: $2,336,241.94

Sullivan: $348,917.26

Union: $26,321.86

Municipal government allocations are:

Bradford: $5,975,014.24

Lycoming: $3,975,325.47

Sullivan: #575,852.63

Union: $0

Impact Fees are assessed in addition to regular business taxes in Pennsylvania based on a formula established in 2012 meant to ensure that communities that are affected by natural gas drilling receive a fair share of funding for infrastructure needs.

Impact fees also go towards state projects such as environmental initiatives, affordable housing, and recreational projects.