Rochester, N.Y. -- During the summer of 2021, Daniel Sarch captured images, wrote articles, and worked on video productions as an intern for NorthcentralPA.com. With a passion for photography beginning in childhood, Daniel now attends the Rochester Institute of Technology as a Junior Photojournalism major.

Recently, Dan won an Award of Excellence (Honorable Mention) for College Photographer of the Year's Multimedia Category for his documentary about a woman with stage 4 lung cancer.

College Photographer of the Year is the largest college competition for photojournalism in the United States and includes many international schools.

At NorthcentralPa.com, Dan worked closely with NCPA's filmmaker, Phoebe Frear, both in the field and behind the desk, editing footage.

“If you want an intern that just brings you a cup of coffee and stays quiet in the corner, don’t call Dan. Daniel Sarch is a hard working and driven student who brought a youthful energy into our office with his passion for beautiful photos and storytelling," said Frear.

"He often mentions how he was thankful for the experience he had with us, but we were the real lucky ones. I’m so proud of him and can’t wait to see what he does next,” she said.

Dan was instrumental on two NCPA Media projects during summer 2021: Rhashan and James Hammond returns home.

He also contributed a number of articles and original photography to NorthcentralPa.com during the summer of 2021.

According to Dan's father, "he was grateful to have the internship opportunity both as a supplement to his studies and as something interesting to do over the summer."

In high school, Dan entered a photography competition for students in Virginia and won three first-place prizes in several categories. Later, he joined the Williamsport Shutterbug Club and exhibited his work in the club's juried shows, competing with many of this area's most accomplished photographers.

"A good photographer and storyteller knows intuitively how to connect with the subject," said Carrie Pauling, news director for Northcentralpa.com. "Dan has a mixture of vision, empathy, and talent. He understands the story that needs to be told, and he tells it well," Pauling said.

"We're all really proud of him. This probably won't be the last recognition Dan receives for his work."

View Dan's Award of Excellence-winning documentary on his website.