Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 496
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
550 PM EDT MON SEP 13 2021

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 496 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

.    PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

CAMERON                      CENTRE              CLARION
CLEARFIELD                   CLINTON             COLUMBIA
ELK                               FOREST              JEFFERSON
LYCOMING                     MCKEAN              MONTOUR
NORTHUMBERLAND       POTTER              SCHUYLKILL
SNYDER                       SULLIVAN            TIOGA
UNION                         VENANGO

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
554 PM EDT Mon Sep 13 2021

McKean-Potter-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-
Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 496 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT TUESDAY...

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Tonight.

   Severe Thunderstorm Watch.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday.

Another round of potentially severe thunderstorms, containing
damaging winds 60 mph or greater and large hail exceeding 1 inch in
diameter are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

