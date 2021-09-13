SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 496
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
550 PM EDT MON SEP 13 2021
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 496 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
. PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
CAMERON CENTRE CLARION
CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA
ELK FOREST JEFFERSON
LYCOMING MCKEAN MONTOUR
NORTHUMBERLAND POTTER SCHUYLKILL
SNYDER SULLIVAN TIOGA
UNION VENANGO
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
554 PM EDT Mon Sep 13 2021
McKean-Potter-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-
Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 496 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT TUESDAY...
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.
.DAY ONE...Tonight.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday.
Another round of potentially severe thunderstorms, containing
damaging winds 60 mph or greater and large hail exceeding 1 inch in
diameter are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.
