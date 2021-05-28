Williamsport, Pa - Now that we are half-way through the vaccination rollout, numbers have begun to appear stabilized across the region so far as infections and death.

Cameron, Forest, Montour and Sullivan counties have been listed as having the lowest COVID-19 transmissions in the state.

Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga, and Union counties have a 'moderate' rate of infections, according to the health department.

Bradford, McKean, Potter, Venango, and Wyoming counties have been noted as having a 'substantial' rate of new infections.

Nearly 1.2 million Pennsylvanian's have been infected with coronavirus. And more than 27,000 have lost their lives in the commonwealth, according to the health department.

While risk is relatively low for negative side effects, doctors say COVID-19 still pose a risk to everyone, particularly seniors.