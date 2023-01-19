North Central Sight Services, Inc (NCSS) is improving disability access in their facility using grant funding from an area non-profit.

The organization received a grant sum of $126,750.00 from the Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) to be used for the Restroom Low Vision Solution Renovation.

Built in 1987 as an industrial site, the building that houses North Central Sight Services was constructed prior to the implementation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Since purchasing the site in 2007, NCSS has made many updates to renovate the facility to meet ADA standards and fit the needs of our associates, many of whom are people with visual disabilities. Like our other restrooms in our facility, our renovated restroom will not only meet ADA standards for mobility but will be designed with high contrast color so floors, countertops, walls and doors are easily defined. This renovation will not only give our associates and visitors an updated facility, but it will also make mobility much easier.

“We are thrilled by the support from FCFP to update our restrooms. It is imperative that we are able to continue to make our building our ADA compliant and accessible to all employees and visitors.” Said Kim Zimmer, President/CEO of North Central Sight Services, Inc.

The new renovation of Low Vision Solution restrooms will feature extra wide doors and high contrast fixtures, walls and floors, the restrooms provide people with low vision and other disabilities, an easily accessible space.

Part of NCSS’ mission is to create sustainable, person-centered employment. This renovation will recognize staff members with visual impairments.

