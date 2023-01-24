A swath of winter weather is blanketing much of the midwest to northeast, threatening to make Wednesday slick and slushy.

According to the National Weather Service, "there will be adequate cold air present over the central and north states for a swath of accumulating snow to near/north of the low pressure center as it lifts north and east."

The National Weather Service Watch is as follows:

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 416 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023 Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre- Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Tioga- Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming- Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of Coudersport, St. Marys, Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, State College, Altoona, Huntingdon, Mount Union, Lewistown, Mifflintown, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow with rates greater than 1 inch per hour possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility will make travel very difficult. Gusty winds and heavy wet snow may result in downed trees and power outages. Snow will transition to mixed precipitation during the afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel.

