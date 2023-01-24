NWS_WinterStormWatch_2023 - 1

A swath of winter weather is blanketing much of the midwest to northeast, threatening to make Wednesday slick and slushy.

According to the National Weather Service, "there will be adequate cold air present over the central and north states for a swath of accumulating snow to near/north of the low pressure center as it lifts north and east."

The National Weather Service Watch is as follows:

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
416 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023

Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre-
Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Tioga-
Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-
Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of Coudersport, St. Marys, Ridgway,
Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, State College,
Altoona, Huntingdon, Mount Union, Lewistown, Mifflintown,
Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven,
Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury,
Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with rates greater than 1 inch per hour
  possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice
  accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as
  high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
  conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow-covered roads and reduced visibility
  will make travel very difficult. Gusty winds and heavy wet snow
  may result in downed trees and power outages. Snow will
  transition to mixed precipitation during the afternoon and
  evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

There is the potential for significant winter weather that may
impact travel.

