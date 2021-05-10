Williamsport, Pa. – A North Carolina man arrested by the Lycoming County Detectives in 2019 recently pleaded guilty to a felony firearms charge.

Tahjair I. Dorsey, 19, of Durham, North Carolina, illegally possessed a Glock 19 9mm with a fully-loaded 30-round extended magazine on Sept. 23, 2019, according to Detective Tyson Havens.

Dorsey pleaded guilty on April 23 to one felony count of firearms not to be carried without a license. He was sentenced by Lycoming County President Judge Nancy L. Butts to a minimum of six months and a maximum of 24 months less one day in county jail.

A CERT team served a warrant for Dorsey at 804 Hepburn St. on Sept. 24, 2019, after police received a tip that he was carrying a concealed firearm there with a man named "Zippy," Rocellus Carter, 20.

Carter has an active federal civil rights case against Havens and the Williamsport Police for unrelated allegations involving "sadistic" police misconduct. He's asked for $2 million in damages.

Dorsey told police that he found the unlicensed firearm in North Carolina and carried it for protection after being shot at on Wildwood Boulevard on Sept. 20, 2019. He admitted he didn't have a permit for it, court records show.

As part of Dorsey's sentence imposed by Butts, he will be eligible for work release. He must pay the costs of prosecution, provide a DNA sample and a $250 DNA collection fee, forfeit $203 and perform 50 hours of community service.

Dorsey has been confined to the Lycoming County Prison since Jan. 11.

