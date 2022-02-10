Non-opioid analgesics are more familiar than they sound. They include common, over-the-counter, anti-inflammatory drugs like acetaminophen and aspirin.

The FDA is working toward the development of non-opioid analgesics that target acute, temporary pain that borders on chronic, persistent pain. The desired outcome is to reduce prescription of addictive opioids in treatment of acute pain.

The agency issued draft guidance to provide recommendations to companies developing non-opioid analgesics for acute pain lasting up to 30 days, typically in response to some form of tissue injury, such as trauma or surgery.

“Opioid misuse and abuse remain a serious public health crisis facing the country. Preventing new addiction through fostering the development of novel non-opioid analgesics is an important priority for the FDA,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

This comes after a history of limited clinical research support for alternatives to opioids in the treatment of acute pain. According to the Department of Health Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, alternatives are doubted for their effectiveness and full treatment of acute pain.

It wasn't until 2017 that most states--the total is now 26--passed laws to limit prescription of opioids for acute pain, according to a 2019 study. Pennsylvania passed a law in 2019 that limited opioid prescriptions for acute pain to a seven-day supply if the patient has no prior history with opioids.

Prescribed appropriately, opioid analgesics are an important part of acute pain management. However, even at prescribed doses, they pose a risk for addiction, misuse, abuse or overdose that may result in death.

A non-opioid analgesic for acute pain that completely eliminates or significantly reduces the need for an opioid could have a major public health impact by alleviating patient suffering from acute pain while mitigating the risks associated with using an opioid.

This guidance may further spur development of these types of non-addictive treatment options to reduce the footprint of opioid use in this context.