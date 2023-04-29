Corry, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Route 6 Alliance is seeking nominations for the annual "Do 6" Awards, which recognize individuals, groups, projects, and communities that protect, preserve, and promote scenic, cultural, historic, and recreational resources across the corridor of PA Route 6.

Nominations will remain open until June 1, 2023. Any individual or group may submit a nomination either online or by mail. Forms are available at paroute6.com/do-6-awards-nomination.

Award winners will be notified when selected, and the awards will be presented at the annual PA Route 6 meeting and "Do 6" Awards Presentation on October 6 in Corry.

Nominations can be made in six categories:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Presented to a person or agency that exemplifies outstanding leadership and advances the Alliance's mission through heritage development.

Heritage Partnership Award: Presented to a group, person, or organization that has demonstrated excellence in historic preservation, cultural preservation, interpretation, and/or education through cross-corridor thinking and interagency cooperation.

Heritage Tourism Award: Presented to a business or project that furthers economic and tourism development while respecting the heritage and cultural resources of the PA Route 6 Corridor.

Artisan of the Year Award: Presented to an artist or artisan group that exemplifies the goals of the PA Route 6 Artisan Trail program showing regional thinking and cooperation while promoting the arts along the corridor.

Heritage Leadership Award: - Presented to a person(s), business or organization for meaningful contributions and/or through partnerships, by enriching our communities through landscape initiatives or historic preservation.

Heritage Community of the Year Award: Presented to the designated Heritage Community, who are embracing their Heritage Tourism Work Plans and implementing worthwhile projects and showing impacts and results.

Last year's award winners included Erie Arts & Culture (Heritage Partnership); Lackawaxen River Trails (Heritage Tourism); Lisa Glover from Honesdale (Heritage Leadership); Impact Corry (Heritage Community of the Year); Highlands Chocolates in Wellsboro (Artisan of the Year); and Dan Glotz from the Warren County Planning Commission (Lifetime Achievement).

