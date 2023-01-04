Towanda, Pa. — Police were able to catch up with an accused Red Bull thief as he made his way down the road from a Sheetz.

Dighton Eugene Lane IV was charged with two third-degree felonies after State Police located three cans of the energy drink inside his backpack. A criminal history check by troopers showed three previous arrests for retail theft, police said.

The 36-year-old Lane was seen entering the store on Dec. 10 at approximately 2:30 a.m. A shift supervisor watched Lane retrieve the drinks and go into the bathroom. He later emerged and left without paying, according to the affidavit.

Towanda State Police searched the area around the 1200 block of Golden Mile Road and were able to locate Lane. The approximate value of the Red Bull was $17.

Lane was charged with receiving stolen property and retail theft. He is being held at the Bradford County Prison on $10,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet

