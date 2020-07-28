Harrisburg, Pa. – Pennsylvania has made a significant step in universal COVID-19 testing in nursing homes, according to the Department of Health.

But before announcing the important business at hand during the Department of Health's regular press briefing, the Secretary of Health felt it necessary to address the onslaught of transphobic comments directed towards herself and the LGBTQ community in Pennsylvania.

Regular viewers of the press conferences on social media are likely familiar with the continual flow of often hateful comments directed at Dr. Levine's appearance and gender, regardless of the information she relays.

“Before I begin with the daily updates, there is an important issue that I need to address," she said. “I feel that I must personally respond to the multiple incidents of LGBTQ harassment and specifically transphobia directed at me that have been reported in the press."

"I want to emphasize that while these individuals may think they are only expressing their displeasure with me, they are in fact hurting the thousands of LGBTQ Pennsylvanians who suffer directly from these current demonstrations of harassment. Your actions perpetuate a spirit of intolerance and discrimination against LGBTQ individuals and specifically transgender individuals."

Dr. Levine acknowledged the progress made for LGBTQ individuals in the past few years, and called for Pennsylvanians to adopt more than an attitude of tolerance, but one of acceptance, even welcome.

"We all need to foster that spirit of acceptance and welcoming to LGBTQ individuals and celebrate the wonderful diversity of our commonwealth," she said.

“Our children are watching. They are watching what we do and they are watching how we act.

“To all LGBTQ young people, it is okay to be you. It is okay to stand up for your rights and your freedoms.

“As for me…

“I have no room in my heart for hatred and frankly I do not have time for intolerance.

“My heart is full with a burning desire to help people and my time is full with working towards protecting the public health of everyone in Pennsylvania from the impact of the global pandemic due to COVID-19."

“And I will stay laser focused on that goal.”

Read Dr. Levine's full address here.

The Secretary of Health then moved into her daily briefing, including the announcement of 100% compliance for universal testing in nursing homes; an important step toward reaching further goals of visitation, communal dining, and activities in the congregate setting.