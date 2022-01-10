Lock Haven, Pa. — Judge Michael Salisbury denied a Lock Haven man’s most recent effort to receive a new trial.

Edward Bendik, 34, was found guilty of cruelty to animals, burglary, criminal trespassing, reckless burning, and aggravated assault of a police officer. Authorities said Bendik, who was sentenced to a maximum term of 43 years in State Prison, took a neighbor’s small dog, killed it, and burnt it inside a dumpster behind an apartment complex in Lock Haven.

Bendik argued he received ineffective counsel during his first trial. He also argued that Lock Haven District Attorney Dave Strouse admitted inflammatory and prejudicial evidence, which deprived him of a fair trial.

Strouse showed pictures of the small dog’s remains when it was discovered burning in the dumpster. According to the release, the remains were initially found by city firefighters, who responded to a call for a large blaze behind the apartment building.

Salisbury denied Bendik’s petition as he wrote the evidence was “overwhelming” and found that none of the alleged “failures” would have changed the outcome of the trial.

