Montgomery, Pa. — Montgomery borough council members voted on Tuesday to accept the resignations of the three part-time police department officers in a mutual agreement that now changes police coverage in the borough.

The department stopped responding to emergency calls effective Tuesday evening.

After 100 years, “Montgomery Borough no longer has a police department and will rely on state police for the near-distant future,” stated interim mayor Rocky Sanguedolce.

Voting in favor: council members Roger McRae, Margie Mathis, Gary Yocum Jr, Josh Gieger, and Ruth Little.

Councilwoman Laurel Green was the lone vote against the five-to-one decision accepting the resignation and severance agreements for Chief of Police Mark Cassel and patrolmen James Hornberger and Michael Kreischer.

Cassel is to receive 12 weeks compensation at 32 hours per week from Aug 22 - Nov. 14 while Hornberger and Kreischer, four weeks compensation at eight hours per week.

According to the agreement, Cassel is to assist the transition with a Nov. 24 timeline to sell department assets, and complete the necessary file transfers to state police at Troop F in Montoursville.

“Cassel will stay on for a limited time to close down the police department,” the interim mayor added.

Small town problems

With a population under 2,000, what happened in Montgomery is “unfortunate” but not uncommon to what’s unfolding in smaller municipalities, said Sanguedolce, who also serves as council president.

In recent years, multiple Pennsylvania communities with police departments of their own have opted to disband or regionalize in a process that’s ongoing.

“A lot of municipalities are going to face this as tax bases decline and costs increase exponentially,” he said.

Any future on policing will require “a lot of consideration from the state and the community,” but the decision to disband, while in the works for some time, wasn’t financially-based.

According to Sanguedolce, lack of civility and a string of successive mayors has actively contributed to various problems over policing in Montgomery in the last few years.

“It was an issue over lack of civic leadership,” he said. “Nobody wanted to do this.”

Sanguedolce believes there’s a chance different scenarios could take place but for the time being, nothing is official. “If the community could be aware of all the facts,” he continued, “they wouldn’t be in favor of having a police force at this time.”

The vote against

“I’ve been against relying on state police since it was first brought up nearly four years ago,” said Green, who took office in 2020.

There are concerns about reduced response times, and valued aid to Montgomery Volunteer Fire Company. The department, Green said, has advocated for expanded police coverage in the borough.

“It makes it harder for our emergency responders because there’s situations where they can’t go into something until police arrive on the scene,” said Green.

Examples of issues involving borough police include “domestic disputes, or when somebody kid runs away,” Green said.

In Montgomery, she said, “it’s more efficient to have our own police that way every call that comes is not just another number.” Community policing, she believes, is best equipped “to deal with small town situations because they know us.”

According to Green, the borough can only afford 60-65 hours of weekly police coverage with officers working approximately eight hours per week. In Green's opinion, there wasn’t enough information for the community “to make an educated decision,” but she echoed Sanguedolce who said this wasn’t a new discussion for borough officials, some of whom don’t always agree.

While Sanguedolce said there’s a possibility the borough could resume police coverage in the future, Green disagrees. “The contract clearly states everything moves to the state police which doesn’t indicate anywhere the borough plans to change that,” she said.

As for the former police chief, Green said there’s “absolute respect” for Cassel and “all the things he did for Montgomery because he treated everyone like a human being.”

Now that taxpayers no longer pay for police coverage and with a school district tax increase pending, Green said “it’s time for council to start talking tax cuts, but I’m only one vote.”

Borough solicitor Jonathan Dewalt, and every other member of council, was contacted for comment but had no reply by time of publication.

