Cascade Township, Pa. – A glycol dehydration unit caught fire today on a well pad in Cascade Township, Alta Resources Senior Foreman Patrick S. Powers said.

"It was a much smaller well pad and was fully contained in a dehydration unit," Powers told NorthcentralPA.com.

A glycol dehydrator, sometimes called a "heater treater," removes water vapor from natural gas.

The site in the 11000 block of Rose Valley Road was evacuated, according to a Lycoming County Dept. of Public Safety scanner call that went out around 11 a.m. this morning.

It was described over the scanner as a fire at a compressor station but Powers clarified that a compressor station was not involved – only the dehydration unit.

Powers didn't respond to questions about how many people were evacuated or what caused the well pad fire.

"We would like to applaud the firefighters of the Trout Run Volunteer Fire Company and all first responders for their work to ensure the fire was extinguished safely and quickly with no injuries and limited damage to the site," Powers said.

Firefighters from Old Lycoming, Eldred and Hepburn Townships, Ralston, Plunketts Creek, and Duboistown assisted. Cascade Township EMA and dispatchers at the Lycoming County 911 Center also helped.

"The incident brought called for several agencies together to mitigate an emergency and all went extremely well," the Trout Run Volunteer Fire Company said. "The fire was extinguished and everyone went home without a single injury."

"Thanks to our neighbors and everyone who offered their concern and support," Powers said.