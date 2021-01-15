Luzerne County, Pa. – Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler announced today that the investigation into nine ballots that were discarded by a former temporary employee of the Luzerne County Elections Bureau has been concluded.

“After a thorough investigation conducted by the FBI and prosecutors from my office, we have determined that there is insufficient evidence to prove criminal intent on the part of the person who discarded the ballots,” said Brandler. “Therefore, no criminal charges will be filed and the matter is closed.”

The federal investigation resulted from a request by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office after it learned that nine completed general election ballots had been received and discarded by the former employee.

The investigation revealed that the nine completed military ballots were

discarded and subsequently retrieved from a dumpster.

Acting U.S. Attorney Brandler thanked the FBI for devoting the necessary resources to conduct a thorough and complete investigation. He also thanked the staff of the Elections Bureau and other Luzerne County officials for cooperating with investigators and prosecutors.