Williamsport, Pa. — A 44-year-old Hughesvile man was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was taken into custody after a firearm was recovered at approximately 6:51 p.m. Thursday night in a home on Lycoming Creek Road.

Related reading: Victim identified in Old Lycoming Twp. Thursday night shooting

An autopsy on the victim, Brian M. Miller, and scene reconstruction contributed to law enforcement's decision to not to charge Jeremy Weston, the man they say shot Miller. Weston had a legally registered firearm discovered by officers.

No criminal charges will be filed until the District Attorney’s Office has an opportunity to review the autopsy report.

Officers said Weston called 911 to report the shooting outside the trailer. Weston told officers he shot Miller in self defense.

According to the report, Miller had been involved in a physical altercation with two people in the trailer minutes before he was killed. Records show both people had active Protection from Abuse Orders against Miller.

The Lycoming County Coroner’s Office said they are still attempting to locate the estranged wife of Miller. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Lycoming County Coroner’s Officer at 570-327-2305.