Williamsport, Pa. – Accused of stabbing a woman and confining her to his kitchen, a Williamsport man was charged with kidnapping and denied bail.

In a criminal complaint filed Feb. 12, Lycoming County Detective Loretta A. Clark alleges that Steven M. Williams, 43, "did confine, inflict bodily injury, and terrorize [a woman]."

Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle denied bail for Williams on the grounds that he's a danger to the community, according to court records.

"She stated she was spitting up blood clots," Clark said of the woman who claims she was terrorized by Williams in the 200 block of West 3rd St. between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31.

The complaint states that Williams recorded the incident and uploaded the video to his Google account, which the woman downloaded and showed to detectives on Feb. 10.

According to Clark, the video shows the woman with blood pooled on the floor near her legs. Clark alleges that Williams is seen striking the woman in the face and head and threatening to kill her.

"Come take you to the city and murder your f– a–," Williams is heard saying in the video, according to the complaint.

Clark said Williams can be seen striking the victim with a white curtain rod and heard saying, "I will stab you in the little f– foot," before allegedly stabbing the woman with a steak knife in the foot.

The woman told the detective that just before the video started rolling, Williams "stomped" her on her face, causing a laceration under her eye.

"[She] stated after the video, Williams continued to kick and hit her. Williams threatened to 'trunk' her; further stating 'trunk' meant he was going to kill her," Clark said.

After the alleged assault, the woman claims Williams told her to sit on the kitchen floor, stay there, and not move.

"[The woman] stated she wanted to go to the hospital, but Williams told her she was not allowed and just to put liquid band aid over her laceration under her eye," Clark wrote. "[She] stated she did as she was told, but the laceration 'kept popping open.'"

Williams is charged one felony count of kidnap to inflect injury/terror, two felony counts of aggravated assault. He's charged with one misdemeanor count each of unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, coerce/threat to commit crime, false imprisonment and recklessly endangering another person. He's also charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Judge Biichle tomorrow.

Docket sheet