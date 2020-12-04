Old Lycoming Township, Pa. – Bail was denied today for attorney Matthew J. Zeigler, 47, of Northway Road Extension, Williamsport.

Zeigler and his wife Christine G. Zeigler, 49, are accused by the state Attorney General's Office of physically abusing their 8 children between 1994 and 2020.

Lycoming County District Judge William C. Solomon denied Mr. Zeigler's bail because he is a "danger to self and others," according to court records.

Solomon set Mrs. Zeigler's bail at $15,000 unsecured.

Under the bail stipulations set by Solomon, Mr. and Mrs. Zeigler must have no contact with each other, no contact with their children, and no contact with any minors under the age of 18.

Described as an abuse victim herself, Mrs. Zeigler allegedly watched – without helping – as her children were abused, Special Agent Barton Seelig reported in a Dec. 3 criminal complaint.

"Additionally, if Matthew told Christine Zeigler to carry out a punishment on the children, she did so," Seelig wrote.

Seelig said Mr. Zeigler imposed excessive physical punishments on the children: smearing human feces on them, making them drink vinegar until vomiting, and placing them in closets for days without food or water.

Both Zeiglers are accused of beating the children with belts, Seelig said.

As minors, the children allegedly were forced to work at the Zeiglers' business, Papa John's, as many as 60 hours per week without pay, according to the complaint.

The alleged abuse was reported to a caseworker in 2014 – but nothing happened, one of the Zeigler children told Seelig.

"Nothing ever happened to his dad and he was spanked for talking," Seelig wrote.

"Without exception, all of the Zeigler children stated that their father, Matthew Zeigler, was the abusive actor in these incidents and that their mother, Chrstine Zeigler, rarely, if ever stepped in to stop him," Seelig wrote.

Mr. Zeigler allegedly admitted to smacking his daughters' buttocks and acknowledged telling his children that if they reported abuse they'd be placed into foster care, "where they could possibly be raped and murdered," Seelig said.

Both Zeiglers are charged with 8 counts of felony child endangerment, but Mr. Zeigler faces additional charges: three felony counts of intimidation of witnesses, three misdemeanor counts of obstruction of government function or administration of law, and two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.

Docket sheet - Matthew Zeigler

Docket sheet - Christine Zeigler