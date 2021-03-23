Williamsport, Pa. – The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Monday arrested a suspect in connection with a hammer attack last month outside of a Williamsport bar.

Kareem A. Hutt, 40, of Clementon, New Jersey, was apprehended in Philadelphia and transported back to Williamsport, Williamsport Police Captain Justin Snyder said today.

"Defendant is a flight risk and a danger to the community," Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey said when denying bail for Hutt. Hutt had his preliminary arraignment today.

Hutt is confined to the Lycoming County Prison.

In an affidavit of probable cause written by Agent Brittany Alexander, Hutt is accused of attempting to slay a man outside of Shamrock Grill, 762 West 4th St., Williamsport, around 7:07 p.m. on Feb. 2.

Alexander said the incident was captured on surveillance video.