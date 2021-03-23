Williamsport, Pa. – The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Monday arrested a suspect in connection with a hammer attack last month outside of a Williamsport bar.
Kareem A. Hutt, 40, of Clementon, New Jersey, was apprehended in Philadelphia and transported back to Williamsport, Williamsport Police Captain Justin Snyder said today.
"Defendant is a flight risk and a danger to the community," Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey said when denying bail for Hutt. Hutt had his preliminary arraignment today.
Hutt is confined to the Lycoming County Prison.
In an affidavit of probable cause written by Agent Brittany Alexander, Hutt is accused of attempting to slay a man outside of Shamrock Grill, 762 West 4th St., Williamsport, around 7:07 p.m. on Feb. 2.
Alexander said the incident was captured on surveillance video.
"Hutt retrieved a hammer from the trunk of the vehicle and then chased after [the man] with it. [The man] subsequently fell to the ground and Kareem stood over top of him striking him (8) times in the head with the hammer before fleeing the scene," Alexander wrote.
Alexander said the man became somewhat responsive before being transported by EMS for treatment of his injuries, a fractured skull and brain bleed.
Hutt is charged with one felony count of criminal attempt - criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count of possessing instruments of a crime, and two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person.
"Williamsport Bureau of Police would like to thank the United States Marshal Service and the Lycoming County District Attorney's Office for their assistance with this investigation," Snyder said.
Docket sheet