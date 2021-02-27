Lock Haven, Pa. – Bail was denied today for Brian St. John III, 19, of Woodward Township. St. John is accused by state police of shooting Jakob Lee Haines, 21, of Beech Creek, to death last night.

Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse said Haines suffered a single fatal gunshot wound at a residence at 330 Brewery Hollow Road around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

St. John was arrested by PSP Lamar Trooper Timothy T. Wright and arraigned this morning by Magisterial District Judge Frank P. Mills. Mills denied St. John bail.

"An autopsy pathology examination is scheduled to be performed today with cause and manner of death pending results of the autopsy," Clinton County Coroner Zach Hanna said.

St. John is charged with one felony count of criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault and one felony count of recklessly endangering another person.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop F Major Case Team is handling the investigation. Anyone with information about the case should contact the Lamar Barracks at 570-726-6000 or submit information at ClintonDA.org.

St. John was committed to the Clinton County Correctional Facility, awaiting a March 2 preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet