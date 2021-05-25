The ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 6-9-17-18-48, and the yellow Mega Ball 8, to win a jackpot worth an estimated annuity value of $516 million, or $349.3 million cash, less applicable withholding. The final jackpot value was updated based on actual sales. It's the ninth largest Mega Millions® jackpot awarded since the game began in 2002.



7-Eleven, 2760 Trenton Road, Levittown, earns a $100,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket.



This is the third, and largest, Mega Millions® jackpot won in Pennsylvania since the state joined the game in 2010. A Pittsburgh man won a $149 million prize on May 20, 2014, and a $153 million jackpot was won on July 21, 2015, by a Virginia truck driver while on his route in Pennsylvania.



“The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates the big winner of this historic jackpot, and 7-Eleven for selling the big Mega Millions winning jackpot ticket,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Thanks to our network of more than 9,600 retailers and players across Pennsylvania, the Lottery is continuing to fulfill its mission of responsibly generating funds for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians.”



This most recent Mega Millions jackpot run -- which started Friday, February 19 and ended Friday, May 21 -- generated $41.5 million in sales, creating a profit of $16.6 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.



The third Mega Millions jackpot won to date in 2021, Friday night’s win follows a whopping $1.050 billion prize collected by a group of players in Michigan on January 22 and $96 million won by a New York couple on February 16.