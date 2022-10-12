Cogan Station, Pa. — Old Lycoming Township Police watched as a 38-year-old man threatened his father before stepping in to control him.

Adam William Krantz yelled “I’m gonna have his head,” and “I’ll take care of him when you guys leave,” as police watched on the night of Sept. 24. Kranz allegedly smelled of alcohol and slurred his words as he demanded his father to give him keys to a bedroom, police said.

Kranz allegedly forced his way into the bedroom as he continued to yell at his father over the missing key. Kranz yelled “I’m gonna kick your a**! Give me my f**ckin’ key!”

Officer Stephanie Neeper attempted to detain Kranz, who went stiff and didn’t cooperate, according to the affidavit. At one point, Kranz ripped his arm away from officers, Neeper said.

Kranz was incarcerated on $25,000 monetary bail after being charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats and harassment. He is scheduled to take a guilty plea on the charge during a Dec. 28 hearing.

Docket sheet

