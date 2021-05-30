Loganton, Pa. – Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding recently recognized Nicholas Meat LLC for their sustainability efforts in food products.

The years of planning for the Sustainable Resource Facility by Nicholas Meat represents innovation, dedication and an investment in the future of Pennsylvania agriculture and to the people and natural resources of Sugar Valley.

Redding said the following on his Facebook page on May 27:

"Nicholas Meat LLC has called the Sugar Valley home for more than 30 years. The marketplace is asking for more sustainability in food products. From the farmers to the processors, I am grateful the food system in Pennsylvania is responding.

Nicholas Meat has been a family run business, and works with farmers like John Painter to supply beef around the world. As John said yesterday, what we do and how we do it matters.

Yesterday's groundbreaking of the Sustainable Resource Facility is a significant step toward ensuring our food supply is sustainable. This administration recognizes the critical role agriculture plays in building a strong economy and strong rural communities in our state. We know that food processing facilities provide critical markets for our farmers and adds value to dairy and beef cattle across the region. We also know that protecting and preserving our natural resources is a shared responsibility for farmers, food processors and government.

The years of planning for the Sustainable Resource Facility by Nicholas Meat represents innovation, dedication and an investment in the future of Pennsylvania agriculture and to the people and natural resources of Sugar Valley."