Harrisburg, Pa. — Nexstar Media Inc. has announced that it will air an exclusive live prime time telecast of a debate between the candidates running for U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania, Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman. The telecast begins at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The debate is the only currently scheduled meeting between the two candidates.

The debate will be held at the WHTM/abc27 studio in Harrisburg with telecasts in 62 counties. Broadcast partner WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh is also making broadcast and digital livestreams available across the state.

The hour-long debate is expected to net over nine million viewers across nine regional television stations: WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg/Lancaster/Lebanon/York, WPXI-TV (NBC) in Pittsburgh, WPHL-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Philadelphia, WTAJ-TV (CBS) in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE-TV (NBC) and WYOU-TV (CBS) in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton, WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP-TV (FOX) in Erie, and WYTV-DT (MNT) in Youngstown, Ohio.

In addition, the debate will be live streamed on WETM-TV (NBC) in Elmira, N.Y., WPIX-TV (CW) in New York, N.Y., WIVB-TV (CBS) in Buffalo, N.Y., and WDVM-TV (IND) in Washington, D.C.

In addition to the video broadcasts across various channels and online, all radio stations in Pennsylvania will have free access to air audio of the debate.

The debate will be moderated by WHTM abc27 News anchor Dennis Owens and WPXI anchor Lisa Sylvester, who will pose questions to the candidates focused on current local and regional issues impacting communities across Pennsylvania.

