A comet that was discovered recently will be visible as it flies by Earth this week.

Hideo Nishimura, a Japanese space photographer, first discovered the comet (Nishimura) in early August as he was taking photos of the night sky, according to EarthSky.

Here’s what to know about the comet:

The comet will make it closet to Earth on Tuesday, Sept. 12, coming within 78 million miles, which means that it may be visible over the next four days, according to EarthSky.

The comet is barely bright enough to be visible from Earth due to distance and will be moving close to the horizon. Therefore, looking through binoculars are the best way to see it, according to CNN.

The comet will get much closer in proximity to the sun, passing within 21 million miles of it on Sept. 17, according to EarthSky.

The comet has increased in brightness since it has traveled through the inner solar system in an orbit around the sun.

Nishimura completes one orbit about every 430 to 440 years. The last time it passed close to the Sun, and possibly close to Earth, was around the year 1590, reported CNN. That was before the invention of the telescope.

“We don’t know whether it got bright enough to be seen with (the) naked eye back then," Dr. Paul Chodas, director of NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, told CNN.

According to CNN, if the comet survives its passage by the sun, it will pass over to the far side of the sun from Earth in early Oct., and then move through the Southern Hemisphere’s morning sky in Nov.

“It may remain visible for several months thereafter, although it will likely be a rather dim object, which will keep fading as it recedes from the sun and Earth," Chodas told CNN.

After that, the comet will not fly near Earth again for over 400 years.

