Williamsport, Pa. – Newberry Estates is cordoned off and a significant emergency response has mobilized outside.

Williamsport Police, state police, Susquehanna Regional EMS and Williamsport Bureau of Fire are among those responding to the 2500 block of Federal Avenue for a "police incident," according to Lycoming County Department of Public Safety scanner calls.

The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team is at the scene. A command center has been set up nearby, scanner calls indicated.

Details are scarce at this time. NorthcentralPA.com requested more information from public information officers at Williamsport Bureau of Police and Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville. Neither agency was immediately available to respond.

The Old Lycoming Township Fire Department is assisting with traffic control and lighting at the scene.

At 9:29 p.m., Williamsport Fire requested four off-duty firefighters respond to headquarters to serve as part of the reserve response. Around 9:35 p.m., Williamsport Fire said one firefighter still was needed.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.