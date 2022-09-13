South Creek Township, Pa. — Residents in the area of South Creek Township called police because a white SUV with New York plates was pulling into people's driveways and the operator was falling asleep behind the wheel.

State Police troopers with Towanda said Joetta Yivonne Demeza, 57, of Pine City, NY was treated by EMS after residents discovered her inside a vehicle passed out on July 25 around 9 p.m. By the time police arrived, she was alert and trying to leave the scene.

Demeza told police she had traveled to the area from Pine City, NY, to hang out with her dog, but that she was a little bit lost. "Demeza was unable to answer my questions and appeared to be confused as to what I was asking her," wrote Trooper Leland Loziere.

Police found several empty bottles of Bird Dog Salted Carmel liquor shots inside Demeza's vehicle, according to an affidavit. She agreed to a field sobriety test, which police said she failed, but refused a preliminary breath test.

She was transported to the Towanda Memorial Hospital where a blood draw was completed, according to troopers. Results from the test were provided on Aug. 22. and showed Demeza had a blood alcohol concentration of .24% and THC in her blood.

Demeza was charged with DUI and disregarding traffic lanes on August 30. Both were graded as felonies.

No bail was listed for Demeza, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Jonathan Wilcox on Octtober 14 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

