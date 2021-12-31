Sayre, Pa. — A December trial for a Waverly, NY man was canceled as he agreed to plea guilty to a third-degree felony charge of eluding officers.

James Ray Hill, 46, will be sentenced in February on the single charge as three summary traffic offenses were dismissed.

Officers said they spotted a vehicle near the 100 block of Garden Street in Sayre Borough in Oct. of 2020. After leaving the residence, the vehicle turned into an oncoming lane which prompted a stop by authorities.

According to Thomas Zebrowski, Hill refused to stop and led officers on a chase into New York before losing them. Zebrowski later identified Hill through witnesses at the home in Sayre.

Hill posted $25,000 monetary bail in May and was released. He was scheduled to appear for a jury trial on Dec. 23, but instead pled guilty to the felony.

