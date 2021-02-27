Muncy, Pa. – Rape charges were filed in Lycoming County this week against an out-of-state man who police allege forced a 15-year-old boy to have sex in Muncy.

Casey Lewis Guyer, 36, of Little Falls, New York, was charged with a slew of felonies including two counts of rape forcible compulsion, conspiracy statutory sexual assault, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

Guyer was arraigned yesterday by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp, who set his bail at $150,000 monetary. Guyer was committed to the Lycoming County Prison, unable to post.

Muncy Borough Police Department Detective Raymond O. Kontz III said the incidents occurred between late July 2019 and into early August 2019 in Muncy Borough.

While attending a gathering in Muncy, Guyer went into the residence and found the male child watching TV alone, according to Kontz.

Kontz said Guyer approached the child, forced him to the ground and forced him to have anal sexual intercourse.

Guyer is accused of sexually assaulting the child numerous other times, including while other people were in the same room sleeping.

"On 2/16/2021, [the child] was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Sunbury and gave the same accounts of these incidents to them as he did with us," Kontz wrote.

A full list of Guyer's 25 criminal charges appear on his online docket sheet.