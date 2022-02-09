Montoursville, Pa. — An undercover agent with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office said a man delivered 20 baggies of fentanyl after they arranged the transaction through an undercover detective and confidential informant.

Roger Dale Watson, Jr., 40, of Addison, NY was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility for the March 8, 2021 sale.

Court records show Watson was initially denied bail on Jan. 23, but that it was changed to $50,000 monetary on Jan. 31.

An informal request for pre-trial discovery was made on Feb. 3 in regards to Watson’s case.

