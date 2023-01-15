Bradford County, Pa. — A New York man who was apprehended at a Sayre, Pa. Best Western Hotel with large quantities of drugs was sentenced in Bradford County on Thursday.

He could spend up to 36 years in prison for his crimes.

Tuan T. Vo, 36, of Owego, NY, was found guilty by a Bradford County jury in November of 2022 of possessing over 2.5 grams of methamphetamine and over 30 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver it.

Vo was also found guilty of criminal conspiracy to deliver over 50 grams of methamphetamine and over 10 grams of fentanyl stemming from a large quantity of both being found on a co-defendant when Vo and the co-defendant were apprehended by the Sayre Borough Police Department and the Bradford County Drug Task Force.

Related reading: Drug bust at area hotel leads to guilty verdict for New York man

According to authorities, the drugs were found when the Sayre Borough Police Department apprehended Vo and the co-defendant at a Best Western Hotel.

On Jan. 5, 2022, Sergeant Bruce Hoffman and officers of the Sayre Borough Police Department executed a search warrant on a single room at the hotel and learned that a supplier was expected to be arriving momentarily with more drugs.

Within a short time, Tuan Vo and a co-defendant were detained by police. After a brief detention, Vo was released and left the hotel without the vehicle the pair had arrived in, the DA's office reported.

The female co-defendant was taken into custody for possession of a small amount of methamphetamine on her person. She was later discovered to be concealing a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl in her pants, which she would later confirm that Vo had originally possessed, but gave to her to hide upon arriving at the hotel and seeing police.

Sayre Police then searched the vehicle that the couple had arrived in and found an Armani satchel with multiple forms of ID inside identifying it as Vo's.

Inside the satchel, police discovered a significant amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine, which were the same items seized from the female co-defendant. Police found multiple social media profiles with pictures of Vo carrying the same Armani satchel.

The jury deliberated for just over an hour before returning their guilty verdict.

For the sentencing, President Judge Maureen T. Beirne took the large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl Vo had in his possession into account.

His prior conviction record, which included a conviction for possessing and distributing controlled substances in New York state, was also a factor, according to the Bradford County district attorney.

He was sentenced to 17-36 years in state prison, according to the DA.

Vo is not eligible for the Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive program, which could reduce his mandatory sentence, boot camp, or the state drug treatment program.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.