Williamsport, Pa. -- Today, Aug. 24, Mayor Derek Slaughter announced the release of a new city website. Local web development company, skrepshaw.com, created the website design.

Mayor Slaughter aligned the website development with his campaign message of “transparency, efficiency, and accountability,” -- something he said his administration has been working toward for a long time.

The site includes contact information for various governing bodies and city officials, as well as links to community resources, local news, local job postings, COVID updates, and official documents from council meetings.

"The website is still fluid," said Slaughter. There is still department-specific information to add, which will be coming soon. According to Mayor Slaughter, the public can soon expect access to real-time financial updates.