Williamsport, Pa. – After the unexpected announcement that Williamsport Police Chief Damon Hagan would be retiring, the names of the new Chief of Police and Assistant Chief of Police for the city have been named.

Derek Slaughter, Mayor of the City of Williamsport announced that Captain Justin Snyder will become the new Chief of Police and Captain Jason Bolt will become the new Assistant Chief of Police following Chief Damon Hagan’s retirement.

"It has been my great privilege and honor to serve the City of Williamsport for the last 22 years. I truly cherish the experiences and great friendships that have resulted from this work. I want to thank all of you for the support over the years," said Hagan in his retirement announcement.

Captain Snyder brings nearly sixteen years of experience to the position and Captain Bolt brings over seventeen years of experience.

"I look forward to working with both of these qualified individuals to continue moving our City forward," said Slaughter in the release.

A swearing-in ceremony for the new Chief and Assistant Chief will be held on Friday, May 28 at 9:30am in City Council Chambers.