Mansfield, Pa. — Mansfield Borough will receive some necessary upgrades to their water and sewer systems thanks to $5 million in state funding.

New water and sewer lines will be installed, providing clean drinking water for residents and ensuring wastewater can be discharged from local homes and businesses.

“One of the fundamental roles of local government is to ensure clean drinking water runs into homes and businesses and wastewater flows out of them,” Sen. Gene Yaw said. “We sometimes take these necessities for granted until the faucet stops running or the drain won’t empty. Our goal is to ensure Mansfield Borough residents can continue to enjoy clean drinking water and wastewater removal services without prolonged interruptions.”

The first project will provide more than $3.3 million in funding to remove existing sewer lines along St. James Street and install nearly 6,000 feet of new sewer lines. The project also will remove existing stormwater piping and install more than 3,000 feet of new, adequately sized pipes. The funding also will pay for the replacement of 46 stormwater inlets and grates, and 22 manholes.

The second project will provide nearly $1.7 million to replace more than 4,600 feet of water lines and eight fire hydrants. The current water lines are at the end of their useful life, are undersized and impede the flow of water from fire hydrants. The new water lines will deliver clean drinking water to residents and ensure firefighters have access to the water they need through the installation of the new fire hydrants.

“This is an important investment in ensuring the people of Mansfield have reliable infrastructure and a dependable supply of safe drinking water,” Rep. Clint Owlett said. “I am pleased to see this funding coming to the Northern Tier.”

Both projects are scheduled to begin in May and are anticipated to be completed in Dec. 2024.

Funding for the projects is being provided through a combination of grants and loans made available by PENNVEST, the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority. The sewer water replacement project will benefit from a grant of more than $2.2 million and a low-interest loan of more than $1.1 million. The clean drinking water project will benefit from a low-interest loan totaling nearly $1.7 million.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.