Mifflinville, Pa. -- Second State Gaming has announced the opening of a new state-approved video gaming terminal (VGT) room in Mifflinville, located at Love's Travel Stop, 440 West Third Street. Second State Gaming will operate, maintain, and service the terminals at the travel stop.

The Mifflinville location intends to follow all CDC safety regulations to keep both patrons and employees safe and healthy.

Second State Gaming has also opened VGT gaming rooms at Love’s locations in Carlisle, Cumberland County, Hamburg, Berks County, and Jonestown, Lebanon County.

VGTs are similar to the slot machines found in casinos. The machines go through thorough testing and undergo a validation process to ensure that they comply with national and state standards before being approved by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

“We’re thrilled to provide truck stop owners in Pennsylvania with top-of-the-line VGTs to expand their offerings and increase revenue,” said Jennifer Caruso, Vice President of Operations for Second State Gaming. “We are excited to open our Mifflinville location for Love’s and begin serving gaming enthusiasts.”