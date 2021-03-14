Lock Haven, Pa. – Clinton County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael F. Salisbury recently denied a convicted child rapist's request for a new trail.

Joseph Scott Rankinen, formerly of Jersey Shore, was convicted in 2017 for the rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, terroristic threats and indecent assault of a 12-year-old girl.

Salisbury denied Rankinen's Post Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) Petition on March 5 – not the first time such a petition by Rankinen has been denied, according to Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse.

In his PCRA petition, Rankinen argued that DA Strouse made closing statements to the jury in 2017 that were unfair because they referenced parts of a 2016 interview that Rankinen gave Trooper Matthew Sweet after he was arrested.

"Rankinen claimed the comments by Strouse deprived him of a fair trial and that his trial attorney should have objected and a mistrial should have been granted," the DA's office said.

Salisbury determined that Strouse's comments were not improper and that the evidence presented against Rankinen was so overwhelming at trial that the DA's comments didn't have any effect.

Rankinen was sentenced to 30 years for the 2017 crimes involving a 12-year-old girl. He won't begin serving that time until after he completes a 20-year sentence for the 2011 sexual assault of a 4-year-old boy. He's currently in the process of serving that sentence.

CRIMEWATCH release