Millions of bottles of specialized medical infant formula are set to arrive on U.S. shores in June, according to the FDA.

The specialized formula, currently in short supply in the U.S., will help infants with certain allergies or critical health conditions.

“We continue to work closely with our U.S. government partners and domestic and international manufacturers to identify additional formula product that will be available to parents and caregivers in the weeks and months ahead," said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. "It is our goal to ensure that hospitals, specialty pharmacies, and retail store shelves will begin seeing adequate supplies again in the coming weeks."

Danone’s Nutricia will be shipping 500,000 cans of medical formula. These Neocate amino acid-based formula products—some of which are already manufactured for the U.S. market and are made at facilities in Europe—amounts to more than 5 million full-size, 8-ounce bottles.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Danone continue to partner to evaluate options for getting the products to the U.S. as quickly as possible.

The specialized medical formula is expected to be distributed through direct ordering, hospitals, health care professionals, pharmacies, healthcare product distributors and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) local access points.

