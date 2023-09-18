Elysburg, Pa. — Knoebels Amusement Resort is currently installing a new "classic" ride.

The new attraction is called Rock-O-Plane. First developed in the 1940's, the ride is similar to a Ferris Wheel. The ride has enclosed seats that rock and roll as the ride rotates, according to Wiki.

Knoebels first shared their plans to replace the ride PowerSurge with the Rock-O-Plane in early September.

Last week, they gave another update on the ride. "Rock-O-Plane is vertical!" read the Facebook post, with a photo of the ride partially installed.

Knoebels has not confirmed when the ride will be ready for guests.

