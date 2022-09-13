Jersey Shore, Pa. — An ordinance for a charter agreement to develop the “Lycoming Regional Police Department” (which would replace the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department) was approved last night by Jersey Shore Borough Council.

Porter Township has also already signed the charter agreement. Approval by the Old Lycoming Township Supervisors is needed before the new department is created starting Jan. 1, 2023.

Regionalization efforts have been challenging for Old Lycoming as members of the public have questioned the need for a regionalized department and the transparency of the regionalization process.

The agreement authorizes the duties and appropriations for the proposed LRPD. If all three entities sign the agreement, it would also create a commission to oversee the department. According to Borough counsel, this is similar to the creation of TVRPD.

In a reading of the ordinance, Council President Sean Simcox said, “[The ordinance] authorizes the borough of Jersey Shore…to create with Porter Township… and Old Lycoming Township…the Lycoming Regional Police Department by entering into an agreement providing for mutual police protection.”

In other developments, council approved the payment of an invoice to Charles Construction Co. for a steel plate that covers a hole that recently opened in the Lawshe Run culvert along Allegheny Street.

The steel plate will remain until the Lawshe Run project is completed, which is expected to cost between $9-11 million.

Borough Manager Cody Hoover said the steel plate will make it safe for traffic to go over.

In other Lawshe Run developments, council approved Larson Designs Groups “scope of services document” for the Lawshe Run Train Connection project. Council also approved a grant application for $250,000 for this project.

In other grants, council approved the application of another $250,000 grant for the Thompson Park renovation project.

Mayor Lon Myers will now be able to perform civil marriage ceremonies after informing council of his intent to do so. The act is allowed under the Pennsylvania Constitution.

Councilmember Dick Delaney and codes administrator Brett Herbst’s resignation were also accepted by council.

