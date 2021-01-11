Williamsport, Pa. – Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity (GLHFH) is pleased to announce that Corinne Stammel-Demmien has joined the leadership team as Program Director.

Habitat believes that everyone deserves a decent place to call home. For many, however, traditional homeownership is simply out of reach. That is why Habitat’s mission is to raise awareness and accessibility of decent, affordable housing. Habitat homes are built primarily with volunteers using money contributed by supporters.

Families assisted by GLHFH go through a selection process that includes needs assessment, income verification, and determining whether they are creditworthy and financially responsible. Families who qualify for Habitat homes pay their mortgage back over a 30-year period with no interest. They are also required to work 250 hours for each adult in the household as sweat equity, with 100 hours working on their own home.

As program director, Corinne will oversee the Family Services cycle from the house application process, through scheduling sweat equity hours, to house dedication and homeowner support. In addition, she will organize fundraising for construction activities, oversee build grants, serve as the liaison on various committees, develop ongoing volunteer engagement, maintain all construction administration, assist with the annual campaign, and continue to foster relationships within the community.

“I’m eager to help families achieve their dream of homeownership. A safe and healthy home has never been more important than during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our homes have become classrooms, workspaces and our safe-haven,” Stammel-Demmien stated. “I look forward to making a real impact with this organization.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors we would like to officially welcome Corinne to the team,” stated Garrett Sanner, Chairman of the Greater Lycoming Habitat Board. “Corinne’s unique skill set, and wealth of experience in the nonprofit sector, we believe, will position Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity well into the future.”

Corinne Stammel-Demmien was a long-time employee of STEP, Inc. in their Weatherization department, and was most recently employed as the Resource Development Manager for the United Way. She brings to the GLHFH team impressive professional and volunteer credentials. With a Master of Science in Human Services and a Bachelor of Science in Graphic Design from the Pennsylvania College of Technology, Corinne has broad experience in data management and reporting, marketing and design, and grant and donor management.

Corinne is also involved with quite a few volunteer organizations within our community such as the Junior League of Williamsport (Secretary), Lycoming Valley Intermediate School PTO (Treasurer), and is a member of the Tau Upsilon Alpha National Organization for Human Services Honor Society. Corinne, her husband Nathan and their two daughters reside in Linden.

Feel free to give her a call at (570) 322-2515 Ext 303 to discuss homeownership, schedule presentations, event coordination, or to discuss how you can partner with Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity.