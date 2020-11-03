Williamsport, Pa. – Changes to precinct locations caused some confusion among voters this year, according to Lycoming County Democratic Committee Chair Morgan Allyn.

"There's a certain amount of confusion in Williamsport today because we changed the polls this year," Allyn said.

Lycoming County reduced their number of precincts from 17 to 13 this year, effectively changing the polling location for a number of longtime voters.

"Poll workers and judges have this added burden on top of the normal stress," Allyn said, referring to the new precinct locations.

While some confusion is to be expected during any election, this year was unique because poll workers too were confused about how to direct voters to their proper locations, according to Allyn.

"I went home and mopped up a map of where the polls are," Allyn said.

Allyn then distributed the map among poll workers to help them advise voters where to go.

"Confusion between Williamsport 8 and Williamsport 9 is high," Allyn said.

The democratic party has roving teams of poll watchers and observers throughout the county. They try to stay out of the way while still helping voters who need it, according to Allyn.

"Every election there's always confusion," Allyn said. "What we didn't anticipate is poll workers having problems giving directions."

Related reading: Where will you vote? Polling place changes in Lycoming County