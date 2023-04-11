Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvania motorists can now purchase a special "Pollinator" license plate with 65 percent of the proceeds going into the Pollinator Habitat Program Fund. The license plates feature art of coneflowers, a monarch butterfly, and two types of bees.

The Pollinator Habitat Program Fund is dedicated to supporting ongoing efforts to reinvigorate the populations of insects that pollinate plant life by planting pollinator-friendly plants that attract bees, butterflies, beetles, and other beneficial insects. The flowering plants will provide food for the insects, allowing them to thrive in the reclaimed areas.

The program also intends to help reverse the decline of threatened and endangered species like the monarch butterfly.

“The importance of supporting a healthy pollinator population in Pennsylvania – a state that depends on agriculture as part of its economy – cannot be overstated,” said PennDOT Acting Secretary Mike Carroll. “Developing habitats for this important group of insects contributes to both the environmental and economic health of our Commonwealth, and PennDOT is proud to offer a license plate to help support these important efforts.”

The Pollinator license plate is now available for passenger cars or trucks with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds. Applicants for the Pollinator license plate must submit a completed Form MV-911, “Application for Special Fund Registration Plate.”

“Pollinators are critical to the environment and to feeding Pennsylvanians,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “One out of every three bites we eat is made possible because of pollinators and their role in promoting biodiversity and plant health in our food system, and this pollinator license plate is a way for us to help grow and sustain plant and pollinator life.”

More information, including eligibility requirements and images of license plates, is available on the Registration Plates page on PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.

More information on PennDOT’s efforts to help revive pollinators is available in PennDOT Pollinator Habitat Plan.

