Point Township, Pa. — A plastics recycling company, Encina, is planning to construct a new manufacturing facility along the Susquehanna River near Northumberland and Danville.

The Houston, Texas, company announced plans in 2022 to invest more than $1 billion into the processing plant. The proposed site, to be called the Point Township Circular Manufacturing Facility, would sit along Route 11 in Point Township and begin construction in summer 2023.

Encina plans to convert end-of-life plastics from landfills and other facilities — approximately 450,000 tons worth — into new products, according to a release from the company. The waste materials would be shipped in from New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and other nearby metropolitan hubs.

The goal is to process the plastic waste in the presence of very high heat and a catalyst to produce chemicals that can be used to make new plastic items.

When proposing the project, Encina received the backing of Governor Tom Wolf, who exempted the facility's requirement for a solid waste permit on the grounds that the project is “advanced recycling," not waste management.

The Clean Air Council challenged this action, filing an appeal to the Environmental Hearing Board. The Nov. 2022 appeal is still in process. A letter from Lisa D. Houser, P.E. Environmental Engineer Manager Waste Management, Pennsylvania DEP, also challenges the action and describes several other environmental concerns.

Encina and Governor Wolf stressed the potential economic impact of the plant. Encina projects hiring 700 to 800 workers for construction, and then employing 300 full time employees.

The economic development group DRIVE, based in Danville, is also encouraging the project, which would be the first of its kind in the region. “Encina's advanced manufacturing facility is exactly the type of investment we work to attract... and this investment ushers in the future of technologies in advanced manufacturing," said Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of DRIVE Economic Development Pennsylvania.

Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper John Zaktansky is also raising concerns over the project's potential environmental impact on the Susquehanna River, writing:

"For one, there is no track record for such a facility — at the proposed scale — using the methods Encina has in mind to efficiently and safely recycle large amounts of plastic.

The chief catalyst for the chemical reaction they plan to use is a known carcinogenic when in fibrous form. While, in theory, the catalyst should be used up during such a reaction, there is no steadfast data to show how much may escape the process and wind up in our environment.

The chemicals they would extract from their process, benzene, toluene, xylene and propylene (sometimes abbreviated BTX/P) have been associated with a number of health effects in humans including nervous damage/dysfunction, potential liver and kidney damage, birth defects and cancer.

The site is anticipated to draw upwards of 2.5 million gallons of water per day from the Susquehanna River, returning two-thirds of that after a variety of uses, including the cleaning of plastic materials.

While there are strict guidelines about the quality of the water returned to the river, even a small fluctuation in temperature or contaminants could have an immediate ripple effect in the river both locally and downstream."

Zaktansky is now seeking public input via a survey. The company's FAQ page addresses some questions of local impact.

Encina is inviting public comment during a community open house on Wednesday, May 11, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post #44 in Point Township.

Find details about the open house and Encina's plans on their website.

