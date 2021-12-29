Harrisburg, Pa. – The Secretary of State is appointed by the governor to oversee election processes in the commonwealth, and the 2020 election shed light on exactly just how crucial the role is.

Since taking office, outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf has nominated a total of four people to serve as the state's chief election officer since 2015.

Wolf announced on Monday he intends to nominate Leigh M. Chapman to replace Veronica Degraffenreid as Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth. Degraffenreid will take on a new role as special advisor to the governor.

“Secretary Degraffenreid has served with distinction over the past year, administering two smooth elections, and spearheading the modernization of key IT infrastructure. I commend her for her steady leadership during a challenging period in election administration, and look forward to working closely with her in her new role,” said Gov. Wolf.

Chapman currently serves as executive director of Deliver My Vote, a non-partisan, non-profit organization focused on research and education about voting by mail. Previously she held senior leadership positions at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and several other non-profit election reform and advocacy organizations.

“As we move into a new year and new election cycle, I have full confidence that Leigh will continue the Department’s efforts to lead Pennsylvania through a smooth election process and ensure that Pennsylvania voters continue to experience free and fair elections, among many responsibilities," said Gov. Wolf.

From 2015 to 2017, Chapman was policy director at the Department of State, advancing key agenda items including the implementation of electronic voter registration. Chapman has a bachelor’s degree in American Studies & History from the University of Virginia, and a law degree from the Howard University School of Law.

“I am honored and excited to be returning to the Department of State to serve as ​Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Chapman said, who will begin her tenure as head of the department starting Sat., Jan 8, 2022.

“Throughout my career, I have worked to ensure that voting rights are protected, and to improve access to the ballot box. I look forward to continuing that work in my new role, and to build on the tremendously successful election reforms in Pennsylvania over the last several years," said Chapman.

Some running to replace the outgoing Democratic governor took issue with Chapman's appointment.

"Tom Wolf has chosen to tilt the playing field in favor of his liberal agenda, appointing a pro-mail-in ballot advocate to oversee Pennsylvania's election process," said Bill McSwain, a Republican candidate for governor to replace Wolf. "The people of Pennsylvania deserve to have accurate, reliable, and transparent elections."

According to the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank, there have been 1,285 cases of voter fraud in the United States ranging from candidates lying about their address to performing acts of voter intimidation to win votes. However, the Brennan Center for Justice investigated the idea of voter fraud further, concluding it was not sufficiently supported with evidence.

For instance, the Brennan Center found that between 2002 and 2014 in Texas, one of the largest states in the country, there was only one conviction and guilty plea which involved in-person "voter fraud."

With the rise in mail-in ballots as a result of COVID-19, continual research and careful examinations of election processes are likely. Chapman will play a key role in managing such developments.