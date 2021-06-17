Williamsport, Pa. – UPMC welcomes Mary Alice DeCoursey, certified nurse-midwife, to the ob-gyn team at UPMC Williamsport.

Mary Alice received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Loyola University, New Orleans, La., her master’s in nursing from Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Oh., and her Nurse-Midwifery Certificate from the Frontier School of Midwifery and Family Nursing, Hyden, Ky. She is certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board.

“Many women may think midwives can only support them through childbirth, however, we offer so much more,” said DeCoursey.

“While we do support women in their birthing journey, we also provide comprehensive health care services and support to women in every phase of life, from the teenage years to the golden years," DeCoursey continued.

Mary Alice DeCoursey is accepting new patients and referrals at SH OB/GYN, 740 High St., Suite 1004, Williamsport. To schedule an appointment, call 570-321-3300.

For more information about ob-gyn services at UPMC.