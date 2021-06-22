Harrisburg, Pa. – Last week, Pennsylvania Democrats endorsed new legislation from State Sen. Carolyn Comitta and State Rep. Dianne Herrin, which proposes using credit fees from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) to help communities that are impacted by climate change.

“Participating in RGGI will further our commonwealth’s climate goals, mitigate ongoing damage from climate change and invest in our workforce," said Gov. Tom Wolf.

"Funds brought in through RGGI will allow us to make targeted investments to support workers and communities affected by energy transition, invest in environmental justice, and strengthen Pennsylvania’s clean energy, commercial and industrial sectors. I want to thank Senator Comitta and Representative Herrin for introducing legislation to make those investments a reality," the governor continued.

Most Republicans are agains joining RGGI. Sen. Gene Yaw (R-Lycoming) has called joining a "superficial, feel-good effort that will have little impact on global emissions."

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is currently taking steps to participate in RGGI, a collaboration among nearly a dozen Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while generating economic growth.

RGGI is implemented through a cap-and-trade program involving carbon dioxide-emitting electric power plants.

With RGGI, power plants must purchase a credit for each ton of CO2 they emit. The credits are purchased through quarterly auctions, and proceeds are distributed back to participating states proportionate to the amount of carbon being regulated.

Senate Bill 15 and House Bill 1565 would specifically target Pennsylvania's RGGI auction funds to investments in support of workers and communities affected by energy transition, environmental justice, and clean energy and industrial sectors.

“RGGI and Senate Bill15, the RGGI Investments Act, will set us on a path towards a clean energy future in Pennsylvania,” said Sen. Comitta (D-Chester).

“This legislation will ensure that our communities can transition to clean and renewable jobs, invest in energy efficient programs, and uplift the health and wellbeing of all Pennsylvanians. With the threat of the climate crisis, the time to act is now. It is our duty to create a safe and healthy future for all generations," Comitta added.

“Just last week, we have seen a coal mine close and a coal-fired electric generating plant close in Western Pennsylvania, and it’s clearer than ever the energy industry is changing forever – not due to government regulation, but to simple economic realities,” said Rep. Herrin (D-Chester).

Many Republicans and some Democrats are opposed to RGGI for that very reason--because it will hasten the decline of coal-fired power plants and could hurt surrounding communities, with no plans on how to help those particular communities.

However, Herrin said there are mechanisms in place to support workers and communities with worker training programs and economic development opportunities. "Pennsylvania has always been a leader in energy, and it’s time we truly embrace the future and start doing the right thing for the health of our families, for job growth, and for protecting our air and water. Joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is our best path forward with other mid-Atlantic states, while still putting our people and communities first," Herrin said.

“RGGI participation will undoubtedly have tangible health, environmental and economic benefits for all of Pennsylvania overall,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “One highly anticipated benefit, though, is how this program will elevate and uplift our state’s most distressed communities by investing funding from RGGI proceeds into them.”

The RGGI states have reduced power sector CO2 pollution by 45 percent since 2005, while the region’s per-capita GDP has continued to grow, according to the Wolf Administration.

Through its first six years of existence, RGGI investments were found to return $2.31 billion in lifetime energy bill savings to more than 161,000 households and 6,000 businesses that participated in programs funded by RGGI proceeds, and to 1.5 million households and over 37,000 businesses that received direct bill assistance, officials said.