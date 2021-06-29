Harrisburg, Pa. - On Monday, House Bill 1348 was sent to the governor's office for final approval.

The legislation, sponsored by State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D-Erie), will allow municipalities to use American Rescue Plan funds to fulfill local match requirements for projects under the Public Transportation Trust Fund through fiscal year 2022.

“Our municipalities have navigated shut downs and regulations that change by the day,” said Bizzarro, chairman of the state House Democratic Policy Committee.

Bizzarro also added, “Revenues were nowhere near what they would have been in a regular year and they were hit with all the additional expenses of operating during a pandemic. This legislation eases the burden of transportation improvements, and is the least we can do."

“Municipalities across the Commonwealth reached out to me asking for this flexibility. This legislation is about helping our communities recover by using federal dollars to meet their transportation needs,” explained Bizzarro.

The Public Transportation Trust Fund is made up of 4.4 percent of sales taxes collected in Pennsylvania with additional funding from the Pennsylvania Lottery, state bonds, Public Transportation Assistance Funds, and annual Turnpike Commission deposits.

It has five branches: transit operating assistance; asset improvements; capital improvements; new initiatives; and statewide programs.